In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/23 23:30

PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million was for long orders and $383 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $50.6055 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $107 million.