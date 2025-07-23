Block was officially included in the S&P 500 index today, holding 8,584 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/23 23:27

INDEX $0.903 -3.93% BLOCK $0.01795 -2.44%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, payment giant Block Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 index today. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins in its balance sheet and continues to implement its digital asset strategy.