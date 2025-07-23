Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

By: PANews
2025/07/23 21:32

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the mainnet beta is approaching, Plasma has added new roles such as builders and early contributors, and encouraged members to participate in teams to demonstrate the importance of stablecoins in promoting global capital flows. Teams must submit before July 25, and the first seminar will be held on July 28. Plasma said that education is the core of promoting the popularization of stablecoins, and collaborative discussions are an efficient way to make collective progress. Outstanding projects will also have the opportunity to receive support.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as BTC fell below $112,000, the floating profit of the "ancient BTC whale who switched to ETH in a high-profile manner" has exceeded $16.9 million.
The post The Manchester City Donnarumma Doubters Have Missed Something Huge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City celebrates the second City goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images For a goalkeeper who’d played an influential role in the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, it was strange to see Gianluigi Donnarumma so easily discarded. Soccer is a brutal game, but the sudden, drastic demotion of the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain’s lineup for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur before he was sold to Manchester City was shockingly brutal. Coach Luis Enrique isn’t a man who minces his words, so he was blunt when asked about the decision on social media. “I am supported by my club and we are trying to find the best solution,” he told a news conference. “It is a difficult decision. I only have praise for Donnarumma. He is one of the very best goalkeepers out there and an even better man. “But we were looking for a different profile. It’s very difficult to take these types of decisions.” The last line has really stuck, especially since it became clear that Manchester City was Donnarumma’s next destination. Pep Guardiola, under whom the Italian will be playing this season, is known for brutally axing goalkeepers he didn’t feel fit his profile. The most notorious was Joe Hart, who was jettisoned many years ago for very similar reasons to Enrique. So how can it be that the Catalan coach is turning once again to a so-called old-school keeper? Well, the truth, as so often the case, is not quite that simple. As Italian soccer expert James Horncastle pointed out in The Athletic, Enrique’s focus on needing a “different profile” is overblown. Lucas Chevalier,…
PANews reported on October 14th that Glassnode published an analysis stating that during the recent sell-off, over 90% of Bitcoin's supply was still profitable, with the majority of losses coming from top buyers. Unlike the FTX and Luna crashes (when less than 65% of the supply was profitable), this was not a large-scale market capitulation, but rather a structurally different, leverage-driven market event.
