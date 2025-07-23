CoinShares First EU Asset Manager to Gain MiCA Authorisation

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/23 20:41
CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, has received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation.

With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA.

The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences.

These include the AIFM licence, covering alternative investment fund management and delegated UCITS activity. The MiFID licence governs portfolio management and advisory services on traditional financial instruments. Now with the MiCA authorisation allowing portfolio management and advisory services on crypto-assets.

Redefining Standards for Crypto Asset Management?

The MiCA authorisation gives CoinShares the legal and operational framework to offer professional investment management services throughout the EU’s financial ecosystem.

The firm’s current passporting now includes jurisdictions such as France, Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands.

“Receiving MiCA authorisation from the AMF is a pivotal milestone, not just for CoinShares, but for the entire European digital asset industry,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, co-founder and CEO of CoinShares.

“With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU, and CoinShares is proud to be the first in continental Europe to meet that standard as a fully regulated asset manager.” said Mognetti.

Circle’s Policy Head Patrick Hansen recently shared via X that 59 MiCA authorisations have been granted across the EU so far. This includes 39 for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs) and 14 for stablecoin issuers.

With its new authorisation, CoinShares said it is positioned to operate as a regulated counterparty for institutional investors looking for exposure to digital assets in line with fiduciary and compliance rules.

Mognetti adds that this authorisation shows the legitimacy and staying power of crypto assets within a modern investment environment.

CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

In June, CoinShares filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF), advancing institutional efforts to gain exposure to the blockchain sector.

The filing, initially submitted on June 13, remains under SEC review as of July 2025. If approved, the CoinShares Solana ETF would be listed on Nasdaq, offering investors direct exposure to SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network.

The filing also notes that a portion of the ETF’s SOL holdings may be staked through approved providers, allowing the fund to generate staking rewards in addition to tracking price performance.

