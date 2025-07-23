Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action By: PANews 2025/07/23 21:15

PANews reported on July 23 that Trump posted that the housing market has lagged because Powell refused to lower interest rates. Families are hurt because interest rates are too high, and even our country itself has to pay higher interest rates than it should. Our interest rates should be three percentage points lower than they are now, which would save the entire country $1 trillion a year. Powell, this stubborn guy, just doesn't understand, never has, and will never understand. The Board of Governors should take action, but they don't have the courage to do so.