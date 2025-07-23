The US GENIUS Act Was Enacted, DOT Miners Officially Launched XRP & DOGE Cloud Mining Solutions

On July 18, 2025, US President Donald Trump officially signed the landmark GENIUS Act, marking the official entry of the United States into a new era of federally regulated stablecoins.

As a crypto asset closely linked to fiat currency, XRP has been favored by policy dividends due to its application in cross-border settlement, and DOGE is also ushering in a new peak of development due to its wide range of payment uses and community driving force.

Driven by this major policy benefit, the global compliant cloud mining platform DOT Miners announced a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure and officially opened exclusive high-yield cloud mining contracts for XRP and DOGE. Users do not need any mining machines or technical thresholds, and can earn up to $8,700 a day.

How to Achieve Long-term Stable Passive Income through DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can start your digital mining journey and enjoy the benefits every day without complicated operations:

Register an account: It only takes a few seconds to complete the registration, and new users can receive a mining start-up fund worth $15, and experience real benefits without pre-recharge.

Choose a matching income plan: The platform provides a variety of flexible contract plans, tailored to different users’ funds and return expectations:

Daily income automatic settlement: The system settles mining income on a regular basis every day. Users can log in to the backend to view the details at any time. The principal will be fully returned after the contract expires, saving time and peace of mind.

6 Reasons to Choose DOT Miners

1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy

DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All its businesses comply with local financial regulatory policies. The contract information is clear and transparent to ensure that the flow of funds can be traced throughout the process.

2. Easy operation, no equipment required

No need to purchase mining machines or technical knowledge, just a few clicks on your mobile phone or computer, you can easily start the exclusive mining process.

3. Green energy driven, stable and environmentally friendly

The platform’s data centers are deployed in Northern Europe and Africa, with renewable energy accounting for 100%. It not only ensures stable operation, but also reflects environmental responsibility.

4. Supports multiple crypto asset payments

Whether you hold mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC or SOL, the platform supports seamless recharge and income management.

5. Industry giants endorsement, strength guarantee

The world’s leading crypto mining machine manufacturer “Bitmain” provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening the security of technology and supply chain.

6. Multiple security protections to ensure asset security

The entire site uses Cloudflare defense, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multiple identity authentication mechanisms to protect user funds from login to withdrawal.

Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and invest, you will receive a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount, unlimited number of people, real-time payment, and build your own “digital asset network”.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for global users. The platform focuses on BTC mining and blockchain facility expansion. It currently covers more than 100 countries and regions and serves more than 5 million users.

With the technical support and investment of Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and has strict risk control, but also actively carries out financial inclusion and education programs around the world to help more people reach the future of blockchain and digital economy.

