The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat

By: PANews
2025/07/23 19:03

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Bloomberg, the EU plans to quickly impose tariffs of the same proportion on US products worth about 100 billion euros if no agreement is reached with the United States and the United States imposes a 30% tariff on most EU exports after August 1. A spokesman for the European Commission said that the first round of countermeasures will merge the previously approved 21 billion euro tariff list of US products with the newly proposed 72 billion euro list, covering industrial products such as Boeing aircraft, US-made cars and bourbon whiskey. The EU's counter-tariffs will take effect as early as next month, provided that the two sides fail to reach an agreement and the United States actually implements the tariff increase. In addition, Germany and other member states support the launch of the EU's anti-coercion tool ( ACI ) in the case of "no agreement" to expand the scope of countermeasures against the United States. German Chancellor Merz said that the EU hopes to reach a reliable agreement with the United States on fair and low tariffs, but if the negotiations fail, it will increase economic uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

