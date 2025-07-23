Hyperliquid’s total open interest exceeds $14.7 billion, setting a new all-time high

By: PANews
2025/07/23 18:32
OpenLedger
PANews reported on July 23 that Hyperliquid stated that the total amount of open contracts continued to rise, setting a new historical high again, exceeding US$14.7 billion.

