Payments are broken, and stablecoins are rapidly fixing them | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:38

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Here is a statistic that should keep payments executives awake at night: stablecoins now process $27.6 trillion annually. That’s more than Visa and Mastercard combined — and the number is only growing. What we are witnessing is not a gradual evolution of payments, but a complete replacement of the plumbing that the global financial system runs on. And we’re only at the beginning. 

Summary
  • Traditional international payments are broken: they rely on outdated 1970s infrastructure, are costly, slow, and prone to fraud, locking up trillions in idle capital.
  • Stablecoins fix the flaws of legacy systems, offering instant, cheap, transparent cross-border payments without trapped liquidity or complex intermediaries.
  • Regulation and adoption are accelerating: U.S., EU, and Asia are rolling out clear frameworks, and banks like JPMorgan and firms like MoneyGram are embracing stablecoins.
  • The future is stable, tokenized, and yield-bearing — stablecoins paying interest may soon replace bank deposits, disrupting incumbents who fail to adapt.

Global payments are broken 

Our current international financial system is horrendously inefficient. While the user experience has improved dramatically, we’re still using the same basic infrastructure from the 1970s. 

The reality is that ‘simple’ wire transfers require multiple complicated steps. Your bank sends money to its correspondent bank, which then goes to the SWIFT network, then the receiving correspondent bank, to the final bank, before making it to the recipients. Each stop takes a cut, causes a delay, and creates a point of failure. 

The results of this are profound. There is an average of 6% fees on remittances, $10 trillion is locked up in nostro/vostro accounts doing nothing, 38% of businesses report payments delays of five days or more, and $400 billion is expected to be lost to fraud over the next decade. 

And this is all while the payments industry generates $2.2 trillion annually in revenue while failing at its basic job: moving money quickly, cheaply, and safely.

Bitcoin almost fixed this

Bitcoin (BTC) was launched in 2009 and offered a potential solution: a peer-to-peer electronic cash system with no intermediaries. On paper, this solved the problems with our financial plumbing. But then something unexpected happened. The price skyrocketed from $0.40 to $29.60 in 2011. Then it crashed to $2. And now it is worth over $100,000. 

This volatility naturally killed its use case. Why buy coffee with something that might double tomorrow? The cash replacement turned into a speculative casino chip, now known as “digital gold.” 

Enter stablecoins: Bitcoin’s boring (but brilliant) cousin

In 2014, some innovators realised we could have the benefits of Bitcoin, but without the inherent volatility. Enter stablecoins — digital dollars that stay at $1.00. Tether (USDT) launched first, followed by USD Coin (USDC). And we now have over $200 billion in stablecoins across various blockchains. 

Businesses are reaping the benefits of stablecoins. Cross-border remittances are 60% cheaper than traditional methods, B2B settlements are instant instead of three days, and there is no capital trapped in correspondent accounts. 

Naturally, the numbers are exploding. In 2024, stablecoins processed $27.6 trillion, and there was a 59% year-on-year growth. This is not a gradual adoption; it is a fast and brutal takeover.

The current winners

There are a few companies that are excelling at using stablecoins. ALT 5 Sigma makes crypto payments invisible to merchants. Zeebu settles cross-border payments instantly and has transparent fees. And MoneyGram, the 150-year-old remittance giant, is expanding aggressively into stablecoins — and winning. 

The pattern is that instead of talking about blockchain, they focus on solving customer problems and providing unique benefits, without mentioning the underlying infrastructure, which many are still skeptical about.

Everything is about to change

Stablecoins are already threatening the payments industry, but we are about to witness the perfect blend of regulatory conditions and technological advancements that will lead to the death of traditional payments. 

The regulatory floodgates are about to open. The United States GENIUS Act is about to set the rules for USD-backed stablecoins, Europe’s MiCA Regulation is coming into force, and various jurisdictions across Asia and the Middle East are creating comprehensive and clear frameworks in a race to attract crypto and stablecoin businesses. 

Banks are finally getting on board. JP Morgan has launched the JPM Coin, while the Bank of America is hiring crypto teams. And the traditional payments incumbents, Visa and Mastercard, are building their own networks. 

In a particularly exciting development, yield-bearing stablecoins are also about to explode. Why hold normal dollars when stablecoins pay 5%? And by 2028, stablecoins are expected to save over $26 billion annually on cross-border payments. The math is obvious, and the writing is on the wall. 

We are watching the biggest transformation since credit cards. The companies that capitalise on this—and select the right infrastructure — will thrive. Those that don’t will join the likes of Blockbuster, wondering what happened. 

Ten years from now, the payments industry as we know it will look profoundly different. 

Manthan Dave
Manthan Dave

Manthan Dave is the co-founder of digital asset custodian Palisade, where he leads the engineering team. Before co-founding Palisade, he was a Senior Software Engineer at Ava Labs, where he drove innovative solutions across Avax and EVMs. Prior to this, Manthan was a Staff Software Engineer at Ripple, contributing to the development of cutting-edge systems such as On Demand Liquidity payment settlement orchestration and algorithmic trade execution. Manthan holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Greenwich.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

The post Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. One of the key things I like to track in crypto is a subjective criterion I call “where are new interesting developments and proposals taking place.” There are plenty of dashboards and analytics sites for this, the most popular being the Electric Capital site. The issue is that it still shows Polkadot as having a lot of developers. (At Blockworks we solved the noise problem with active users; maybe we can try the same for active developers.) Because of this noise, I prefer to track two simple observations: What is the velocity of new products launching, and how much mindshare are these products capturing? Are many people getting nerdsniped into discussing the novelties and intricacies of the chain? A related point is the caliber of people being attracted to new ecosystems. For example, over the past few years, Solana (and Ethereum) attracted the majority of talent. Talent generally goes where: It can solve interesting problems or create interesting projects. It can make a lot of money. In a podcast I did with Icebergy about a year ago, we discussed how crypto still wasn’t attracting talent at the levels AI was, despite offering faster exits and more money. AI was (and probably still is) more interesting to most talent and seen as more prestigious. After FTX, crypto lost a lot of credibility and has only recently started recovering as larger institutional players re-entered. Apart from FTX, crypto has also been criticized for being full of low-effort forks and limited utility products. This dynamic isn’t unique to crypto though. Many AI companies are also just building wrappers around GPT, which is as uninteresting as some projects in crypto. Anyway, to the point: Historically, Solana has captured the majority of…
Threshold
T$0.01278-4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-6.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014848+10.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:13
Share
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.6751-5.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Share
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002108+0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.167-1.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Share

Trending News

More

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

Bitcoin OG Whale Who Predicted Last Crash Opens $392M Short — Is Another Crash Coming?