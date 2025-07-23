Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:30
Boom
BOOM$0.034432-10.95%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003174-4.39%

What happens when the world is trapped in endless wars, drowning in debt, and unwilling to raise taxes? According to Arthur Hayes, it sets the stage for one of the biggest crypto rallies in history.

Summary
  • Arthur Hayes sees wartime deficit spending and central bank liquidity as major catalysts for crypto.
  • He forecasts Bitcoin reaching $250K and Ethereum $10K by the end of 2025.
  • Crypto, in his view, remains the clearest hedge against currency debasement and sovereign debt crises.

Hayes outlined his macro thesis in a July 23 article, predicting that by the end of 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $250,000 and Ethereum (ETH) could reach $10,000. He argues that both military spending and strategic business investments are propelling the U.S. economy into a period of wartime-like credit expansion.

This surge in liquidity, he says, will find its way into assets that are scarce, global, and accessible, like crypto. Rather than seeing inflation as a threat, Hayes views it as the fuel for the next crypto bull run.

A war-inflated credit cycle could benefit crypto

Hayes sees the current geopolitical order, particularly the expanding wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as a catalyst for runaway government borrowing. Citing the U.S. defense budget, which surpassed $1 trillion in 2024, and expanding programs in Europe and Asia, he describes a global environment primed for aggressive fiscal expansion.

This surge in public spending, he notes, will be funded not by higher taxes but by central bank balance sheets. As real interest rates are forced negative to keep debt service sustainable, Hayes believes inflation will reignite, and risk assets like crypto will benefit most.

Hayes compares it to a new type of quantitative easing that subtly raises asset prices while directing capital into politically supported sectors. He believes that crypto is one of the few places this excess money can flow without causing social unrest. 

Unlike food or housing, where rising prices hurt the average person, Bitcoin and Ethereum benefit from inflation without creating backlash. Crypto becomes, in his words, the perfect “escape valve.”

Regulation and institutional adoption move in crypto’s favor

Hayes also notes a changing regulatory environment. With growing bipartisan support for crypto, retirement funds opening up to digital assets, and institutional players ramping up their involvement, the market may be on the verge of a new phase of adoption.

Trump’s second presidency, he suggests, could accelerate this trend through tax incentives and clearer regulation. The view that the supply of cryptocurrency is fixed whereas the supply of fiat currency is expanding quickly lies at the core of Hayes’ perspective.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

The post Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. One of the key things I like to track in crypto is a subjective criterion I call “where are new interesting developments and proposals taking place.” There are plenty of dashboards and analytics sites for this, the most popular being the Electric Capital site. The issue is that it still shows Polkadot as having a lot of developers. (At Blockworks we solved the noise problem with active users; maybe we can try the same for active developers.) Because of this noise, I prefer to track two simple observations: What is the velocity of new products launching, and how much mindshare are these products capturing? Are many people getting nerdsniped into discussing the novelties and intricacies of the chain? A related point is the caliber of people being attracted to new ecosystems. For example, over the past few years, Solana (and Ethereum) attracted the majority of talent. Talent generally goes where: It can solve interesting problems or create interesting projects. It can make a lot of money. In a podcast I did with Icebergy about a year ago, we discussed how crypto still wasn’t attracting talent at the levels AI was, despite offering faster exits and more money. AI was (and probably still is) more interesting to most talent and seen as more prestigious. After FTX, crypto lost a lot of credibility and has only recently started recovering as larger institutional players re-entered. Apart from FTX, crypto has also been criticized for being full of low-effort forks and limited utility products. This dynamic isn’t unique to crypto though. Many AI companies are also just building wrappers around GPT, which is as uninteresting as some projects in crypto. Anyway, to the point: Historically, Solana has captured the majority of…
Threshold
T$0.01278-4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02365-6.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014848+10.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:13
Share
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.6751-5.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Share
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002108+0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.167-1.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.08225-4.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Share

Trending News

More

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

Bitcoin OG Whale Who Predicted Last Crash Opens $392M Short — Is Another Crash Coming?