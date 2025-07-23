From the Tulip Bubble to the Bitcoin Mania: History's Speculative Mirror

By: PANews
2025/07/23 16:00
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0,000225+1,35%

Source: unlock-bc Compiler: BlockWeeks

In the Netherlands in the 17th century, a flower sparked the first documented financial bubble in history - the tulip bubble .

This trend, which initially symbolized beauty and status, soon evolved into a speculative frenzy, eventually bankrupting countless people.

Hundreds of years later, Bitcoin has soared to over $120,000, again provoking people to think about the comparison. A report from Al Arabiya explored the similarities between tulips and tokens, reminding everyone to be cautious, not because "Bitcoin must be a bubble", but because human speculative behavior tends to repeat itself.

From the Tulip Bubble to the Bitcoin Mania: History's Speculative Mirror

How a flower turns into wealth

Tulips were introduced to Europe from the Ottoman Empire in the mid-16th century and soon became a must-have for the Dutch nobility. They were gorgeous and rare, a symbol of wealth and taste.

By the beginning of the 17th century, tulips had evolved from decorative plants to speculative assets . Merchants, craftsmen, and even ordinary artisans began trading "tulip bulb futures", most of whom had never even seen a real bulb.

At the height of the craze in 1636, a single rare tulip cost as much as a mansion in Amsterdam. Buyers no longer paid for the flower itself but rather bet that someone would offer a higher price the next day.

However, in February 1637, the market suddenly collapsed: demand disappeared, auctions were quiet, and prices plummeted. The prosperity vanished overnight, many fortunes were wiped out, and the tulip bubble became a classic fable warning future generations about speculation.

Bitcoin: The Tulip of the 21st Century?

Fast forward to today, Bitcoin has once again broken imagination, with a market value of more than 2.4 trillion US dollars, surpassing Amazon and silver to become the fifth largest asset in the world.

So, is it a repeat of the "tulip bubble"?

**Not exactly the same. **Tulips are ultimately decorative plants, while Bitcoin carries the potential for change. It is based on blockchain technology and builds a decentralized currency system - a transparent and tamper-proof ledger that supports peer-to-peer payments; it is both a store of value and can be used for cross-border remittances and even to fight inflation.

But the speculative mentality is similar: many investors buy not because they understand the technology or value, but because of FOMO (fear of missing out) and expect quick profits. Social media has replaced the taverns of the 17th century, and rumors and price predictions are spread freely, encouraging blind following.

How Bitcoin breaks the mold

The key difference is that Bitcoin is not a beautiful exotic flower, but "programmable money" .

The blockchain technology behind it:

  • Trustless , cross-border payments

  • Smart Contracts

  • Decentralized Applications

Institutional investors have begun to make arrangements: hedge funds, asset management companies and even some central banks are adding BTC to their reserves. Although Bitcoin fluctuates greatly, it is the common "excitement → overheating → correction → integration" life cycle of technological and financial innovation.

Lessons from the past, warnings for the present

The tulip bubble is not only a piece of history, but also a mirror reflecting human greed and fear, reminding us how easily rational decision-making can be blinded by the "dream of getting rich quickly."

Bitcoin may be the "flower" of the digital age, but it is also a test of how we deal with disruptive technologies. The challenge is not to deny every bull market with "bubble theory", but to combine enthusiasm with understanding .

On the threshold of the decentralized era, one thing remains constant: Bitcoin markets are also driven by emotions. The greed, fear, and hope that fueled the tulip bubble centuries ago are still playing out in the Bitcoin market today.

Bitcoin may not be a bubble, but it is not invulnerable either - this is the most valuable lesson of history.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

The post Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. One of the key things I like to track in crypto is a subjective criterion I call “where are new interesting developments and proposals taking place.” There are plenty of dashboards and analytics sites for this, the most popular being the Electric Capital site. The issue is that it still shows Polkadot as having a lot of developers. (At Blockworks we solved the noise problem with active users; maybe we can try the same for active developers.) Because of this noise, I prefer to track two simple observations: What is the velocity of new products launching, and how much mindshare are these products capturing? Are many people getting nerdsniped into discussing the novelties and intricacies of the chain? A related point is the caliber of people being attracted to new ecosystems. For example, over the past few years, Solana (and Ethereum) attracted the majority of talent. Talent generally goes where: It can solve interesting problems or create interesting projects. It can make a lot of money. In a podcast I did with Icebergy about a year ago, we discussed how crypto still wasn’t attracting talent at the levels AI was, despite offering faster exits and more money. AI was (and probably still is) more interesting to most talent and seen as more prestigious. After FTX, crypto lost a lot of credibility and has only recently started recovering as larger institutional players re-entered. Apart from FTX, crypto has also been criticized for being full of low-effort forks and limited utility products. This dynamic isn’t unique to crypto though. Many AI companies are also just building wrappers around GPT, which is as uninteresting as some projects in crypto. Anyway, to the point: Historically, Solana has captured the majority of…
Threshold
T$0,0128-4,54%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02364-6,30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014839+11,44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:13
Share
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0002103+0,76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,165-1,73%
Movement
MOVE$0,08275-4,11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

The presale landscape is shifting as projects compete to prove they can deliver more than just hype. While Snorter Bot, […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperbot
BOT$0,06778-0,81%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02486+1,67%
Succinct
PROVE$0,7581-4,25%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Best Crypto Presales to Watch: BlockDAG, Snorter Bot, Best Wallet, and SUBBD Compared

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin OG Whale Who Predicted Last Crash Opens $392M Short — Is Another Crash Coming?