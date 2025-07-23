CryptoQuant analyst: Ethereum may experience a pullback in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large

PANews reported on July 23 that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan said that Ethereum has recently risen sharply and may experience a correction in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large. He pointed out that compared with the overheated market in March and November 2024, the current market is not high. Although Ethereum has performed slowly in this cycle, it has bottomed out and may continue to rise in the second half of 2025. He also mentioned that the rise of Ethereum often drives the performance of other currencies, and investors can pay attention to the subsequent market trends.
