Ken Griffin’s Citadel Urges SEC to Treat Tokenized Shares Like Traditional Stocks

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/23 12:42
RealLink
REAL$0.06853-4.88%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0009922-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02418-4.00%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12725-10.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008627-8.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.007736+9.15%

Citadel Securities, the trading giant founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, is calling on the US SEC to hold tokenized equities to the same standards as traditional listed stocks.

In a recent letter submitted to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on July 21, the firm warned against granting broad exemptions for digital assets that resemble equity securities.

The company said it supports innovation in market infrastructure, but drew a sharp line between true technological progress and regulatory arbitrage.

“Tokenized securities must achieve success by delivering real innovation and efficiency to market participants, rather than through self-serving regulatory arbitrage,” Citadel wrote.

‘Look-a-Like’ Equities Must Follow Same Rules, Citadel Tells SEC

Tokenized equities, issued on blockchains as alternatives to listed securities, have gained momentum. This rise comes as crypto firms push for more flexible regulatory treatment. However, Citadel argued that these “look-a-like” products still meet the definition of securities.

Therefore, it said, they must comply with the same rules that govern the national market system.

Citadel cautioned the SEC against exempting these products from core investor protections. These include best execution standards, trade transparency, and fair access provisions. Instead, the firm called for a transparent and deliberative rulemaking process.

It added that this process should involve all market participants, including exchanges, issuers, institutional investors and retail investors.

Creating Shadow Markets Risks Fragmenting Liquidity, Citadel Says

The firm also rejected the idea of allowing these offerings to operate in a regulatory “sandbox.” It argued that many proposals come from large, well-funded entities. According to the firm, these players are attempting to bypass critical safeguards.

Therefore, it stated: “The Commission should not allow token purveyors to profit simply by avoiding the Commission’s time-tested framework.”

Further, Citadel said the risks go beyond individual investors. It warned that creating parallel markets for tokenized equities could destabilize the broader equities market.

Specifically, it pointed to potential issues like liquidity fragmentation, counterparty risk and confusion over voting rights and tax treatment.

The letter raised concerns about potential disruptions to the ETF market and IPO pipeline. Citadel also questioned whether tokenized equities might reduce transparency in shareholder bases or dampen shareholder engagement, particularly when voting rights are either absent or detached from ownership incentives.

Firm Warns Against Cross-Border Crypto Loopholes

The firm listed several key disclosures it believes should be mandatory before any regulatory relief is granted. These include who is issuing the token, what rights are attached and how prices are aligned with the underlying equities. Additionally, it urged the SEC to work with the CFTC and foreign regulators to prevent cross-border loopholes.

As of June, Citadel Securities was considering entering the crypto trading space. President Jim Esposito has publicly stated that crypto has passed “the point of no return.” He added that it is now an asset class being taken seriously by institutional investors.

The letter signals that while Citadel is open to engaging with crypto markets, it expects regulatory standards to be upheld.

Any regulatory adjustments for blockchain-based assets, the firm insisted, must be applied across the market, not carved out for a subset of players seeking lighter oversight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

PANews reported on October 14th that Solana founder Toly and Solana's official X account retweeted a Chinese name solicitation campaign for Solana proposed by Trends.fun founder Mable: "Someone reminded me a few days ago that Solana still doesn't have a Chinese name. Ethereum's Chinese name, ETH, has helped spread ETH more widely in the East. Perhaps now is the time to listen to the community's voice and come up with a good Chinese name."
FUNToken
FUN$0.005354+2.31%
ME
ME$0.4553-2.79%
Threshold
T$0.01284-3.89%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 12:56
Share
Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

The post Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump’s new crypto policies lift XRP Tundra’s appeal, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and interest in emerging digital assets.   The U.S. government’s new stance on crypto has sparked interest in projects like XRP Tundra.  Under President Trump’s leadership, policies have shifted towards clear and practical regulations for digital assets. This change is particularly beneficial for projects with transparent infrastructure, such as XRP Tundra. The project’s ability to meet the government’s verification standards has helped it gain more attention. Policy Changes Favor Transparency in Crypto Trump’s recent executive order focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in digital financial technology. This order revoked previous policies that limited crypto innovation and established clearer guidelines.  A key aspect of the new approach is the creation of a Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Their goal is to develop unified regulations to ensure a more stable crypto market. These changes have made it easier for blockchain projects with verified operations to thrive. XRP Tundra’s on-chain accountability and transparent processes fit well with the administration’s push for verified infrastructure.  The project’s audits by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and FreshCoins validate its smart contracts, adding another layer of trust. This level of transparency aligns with the new regulatory environment. Tundra’s Dual-Token Model and Compliance Features XRP Tundra operates with a dual-token model, using TUNDRA-S on Solana for utility and TUNDRA-X on XRP for governance. This structure allows the project to provide both functionality and security to its users.  The ongoing presale offers TUNDRA-S at $0.1 and TUNDRA-X at $0.05, with bonuses available for early investors. The project also emphasizes security and compliance through regular audits and identity verification. This attention to detail ensures that it aligns with the U.S. government’s requirements for transparency.  As the regulatory landscape evolves, XRP Tundra is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for verified…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.171-2.17%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.004725-8.81%
XRP
XRP$2.4668-6.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 13:43
Share
Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Crypto records are filled with mythical moments when early believers turned small investments into life-changing wealth. Shiba Inu stands as one of the most iconic examples, transforming a few hundred bucks into tens of millions at some stage in its meteoric 2021 rally. Today, a new project—Ozak AI—is shooting comparable early buzz. But unlike Shiba, […] The post Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000601-4.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08064-4.22%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003621-5.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/14 13:32
Share

Trending News

More

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

California Governor Signs Bill to Protect Unclaimed Cryptocurrency from Forced Liquidation

The Crypto World Meets Offshore Finance: Jersey's Crypto Asset Taxation and Regulatory Regime