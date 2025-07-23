a16z Crypto adds to Story ecosystem, leads $15 million investment in decentralized data layer Poseidon to solve AI data bottleneck

By: PANews
2025/07/23 11:21
a16z Crypto adds to Story ecosystem, leads $15 million investment in decentralized data layer Poseidon to solve AI data bottleneck

Poseidon, a decentralized AI data infrastructure project incubated by the on-chain IP protocol Story, announced today that it has completed a $15 million seed round of financing, led by a16z crypto. This round of funds will be used to accelerate the construction of a full-stack data infrastructure layer for robots, multimodal models, and next-generation physical AI to solve the most critical but overlooked bottleneck in the current development of AI: high-quality, IP-secure, and traceable data acquisition.

“Today, as models and computing power are gradually becoming commoditized, the real competitive barrier is data.”

—Sandeep Chinchali, Chief AI Officer at Story and Chief Scientist at Poseidon

Poseidon's mission is to extend the programmable IP layer built by Story to real-world data and AI training scenarios. Story aims to create an underlying protocol that supports programmable ownership, licensing and attribution of creative and AI assets, while Poseidon further uses these capabilities to support the data circulation and compliant use of AI.

AI moves from digital to physical, exacerbating data bottlenecks

In the past two years, AI has made significant breakthroughs in the fields of text and images. However, as AI extends to physical world scenarios such as robots, autonomous driving, and smart devices, the demand for real-world data has risen sharply.

However, the existing data collection model faces three major structural problems:

  1. Long-tail data is scarce: high-value data (such as POV videos, 3D simulations, and edge sensors) is expensive to collect and has scattered sources.
  2. Licensing and compliance risks: Traditional data chains are complex, copyrights are unclear, and enterprises find it difficult to access them safely.
  3. Lack of incentive mechanism: Data contributors lack ownership protection and profit distribution, and lack the willingness to participate

As Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said: "No matter how much content there is on the Internet, it cannot simulate the intuitive judgment people make when they pick up a coffee cup." The next generation of AI models need to not only "understand the world", but also "understand and act in the world."

Poseidon: A data operating system for AI

To address the above challenges, Poseidon provides a full-process operating system covering collection, labeling, licensing, circulation, traceability and incentives, transforming data from a "resource" into an "asset" with real legal effect and economic incentive mechanisms.

"With Story's programmable IP layer and immutable IP registry, we ensure that every dataset is IP-licensed, traceable, and enforceable," said SY Lee, Story CEO and co-founder and Poseidon President. "Combined with our integrated licensing module, teams can seamlessly license, monetize, and use data without worrying about legal risks. This is not just about infrastructure, it's about enabling AI systems that can be deployed in the real world."

Poseidon is a data operating system built for the AI training process. From collection to labeling, from licensing to circulation, every link has native IP tracking and programmable incentive capabilities. Its core capabilities include:

  • Full-stack data pipeline: supports standardized collection and cleaning of multi-source data (POV video, sensors, voice, synthetic simulation)
  • On-chain IP registration and traceability: All data is registered on Story Protocol in the form of IP assets to ensure clear provenance and legal authorization
  • Incentive and licensing module: Contributors, annotators, and synthetic models can obtain revenue distribution through smart contracts to achieve sustainable growth of the data network
  • Composable data market: developers can filter, call, and integrate data by license, automatically trigger licensing and profit sharing, and reduce copyright risks

Poseidon provides a truly compliant, composable, and sustainable data network for AI model training, becoming an important infrastructure for AI to move from model-driven to data-driven.

Building the Data Economy Foundation for the AI Era

“AI foundational models have exhausted the most readily available training data. Poseidon’s decentralized data layer is attempting to build a new economic foundation for the internet, rewarding creators and data providers who provide diverse inputs to the next generation of intelligent systems. We are excited to support Poseidon in solving one of the most critical bottlenecks in AI development.”

—Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner of a16z crypto

Poseidon has already reached cooperation with several leading AI companies and will use this round of financing to expand its technology stack, including SDK toolkits, data contributor workbench, and licensing and profit sharing management modules. The early access channel will be opened this summer, and registration will be launched for AI developers and data contributors.

About Poseidon

Poseidon is a decentralized full-stack data layer tailored for the AI training process. Incubated by the Story Protocol team, it aims to connect high-quality data supply with AI model requirements. The platform supports the full-link process from data contribution, authorization and licensing to verification and integration, ensuring data security, compliance and economic incentives.

Visit the official website to learn more: www.poseidonai.io

Solana official and its founder Toly retweeted the tweet about Solana's Chinese name solicitation.

PANews reported on October 14th that Solana founder Toly and Solana's official X account retweeted a Chinese name solicitation campaign for Solana proposed by Trends.fun founder Mable: "Someone reminded me a few days ago that Solana still doesn't have a Chinese name. Ethereum's Chinese name, ETH, has helped spread ETH more widely in the East. Perhaps now is the time to listen to the community's voice and come up with a good Chinese name."
PANews2025/10/14 12:56
Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal

The post Crypto News: Trump’s Crypto Policies Spark Surge in XRP Tundra’s Arctic Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump’s new crypto policies lift XRP Tundra’s appeal, emphasizing transparency, compliance, and interest in emerging digital assets.   The U.S. government’s new stance on crypto has sparked interest in projects like XRP Tundra.  Under President Trump’s leadership, policies have shifted towards clear and practical regulations for digital assets. This change is particularly beneficial for projects with transparent infrastructure, such as XRP Tundra. The project’s ability to meet the government’s verification standards has helped it gain more attention. Policy Changes Favor Transparency in Crypto Trump’s recent executive order focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in digital financial technology. This order revoked previous policies that limited crypto innovation and established clearer guidelines.  A key aspect of the new approach is the creation of a Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Their goal is to develop unified regulations to ensure a more stable crypto market. These changes have made it easier for blockchain projects with verified operations to thrive. XRP Tundra’s on-chain accountability and transparent processes fit well with the administration’s push for verified infrastructure.  The project’s audits by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and FreshCoins validate its smart contracts, adding another layer of trust. This level of transparency aligns with the new regulatory environment. Tundra’s Dual-Token Model and Compliance Features XRP Tundra operates with a dual-token model, using TUNDRA-S on Solana for utility and TUNDRA-X on XRP for governance. This structure allows the project to provide both functionality and security to its users.  The ongoing presale offers TUNDRA-S at $0.1 and TUNDRA-X at $0.05, with bonuses available for early investors. The project also emphasizes security and compliance through regular audits and identity verification. This attention to detail ensures that it aligns with the U.S. government’s requirements for transparency.  As the regulatory landscape evolves, XRP Tundra is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for verified…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/14 13:43
Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story

Crypto records are filled with mythical moments when early believers turned small investments into life-changing wealth. Shiba Inu stands as one of the most iconic examples, transforming a few hundred bucks into tens of millions at some stage in its meteoric 2021 rally. Today, a new project—Ozak AI—is shooting comparable early buzz. But unlike Shiba, […] The post Early Shiba Holders Made Millions—Ozak AI Could Be the Next Big Story appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/14 13:32
