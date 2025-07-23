How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:30
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0009991-0.61%

While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments. Its new $10 million yield program transforms Ethereum-based digital assets into revenue generators, marking a risky but innovative leap in corporate crypto strategy.

On July 21, GameSquare announced the expansion of its crypto treasury program to $250 million, including a dedicated $10 million allocation toward a novel NFT yield strategy. The move follows a $30 million purchase of Ether (ETH), bringing its total holdings to over 10,000 tokens.

Rather than holding these assets passively, the company plans to actively deploy them across Ethereum-native DeFi protocols, using NFTs not as collectibles but as yield-bearing instruments. The strategy is backed by risk management infrastructure developed in partnership with Swiss crypto firm Dialectic.

The announcement positions GameSquare among a rare breed of public companies experimenting with NFTs as functional components of corporate finance. It reflects a broader evolution in digital asset strategy, moving away from speculative balance sheet positioning toward operational capital deployment.

GameSquare’s Ethereum bet

GameSquare’s decision to focus its digital asset strategy on Ethereum signals a fundamental shift in how the company views the role of capital within a modern media business.

Ethereum’s capacity to be programmed, staked, lent, or locked in smart contracts is being used as the backbone of a treasury system that does more than just store value. With $35 million already deployed into ETH and another $215 million authorized, GameSquare is treating its crypto holdings not as hedges, but as financial infrastructure.

The NFT angle reveals GameSquare’s deeper play. Rather than chasing hype-driven collectibles, the company is strategically acquiring Ethereum-native digital assets that align with its gaming and media roots. By locking NFTs into DeFi protocols, GameSquare can mint yield-bearing stablecoins while retaining ownership of the underlying assets.

According to the press release, GameSquare has established a dedicated crypto investment committee reporting directly to its board, with strict controls to prevent conflicts of interest.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.19277-10.84%
MemeCore
M$2.05653+0.07%
Threshold
T$0.01299-2.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371+2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.000062-10.18%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,056.07-2.28%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:54
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow