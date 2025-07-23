Bitcoin Miner Mawson Fires CEO, Files Fraud Lawsuit – What’s Going On?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/23 00:48
Threshold
T$0.0131-1.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0017097+2.46%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0324-6.14%
GET
GET$0.002782+8.29%

Key Takeaways:

  • Mewawalla’s dismissal follows broader scrutiny of executive pay practices in crypto infrastructure firms.
  • The lawsuit marks Mawson’s second major legal dispute in 2025, both linked to operational asset control.
  • Canaan’s ongoing expansion at Mawson’s site continues despite parallel litigation.

Bitcoin miner Mawson Infrastructure has fired its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, for cause, accusing him of breaching fiduciary duties and engaging in fraud.

According to TheMinerMag, the board placed Mewawalla on administrative leave shortly after notifying him of potential termination on May 30. By July 8, his removal became official.

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Sues Ex-CEO

Mawson has also filed a lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery seeking damages and the return of compensation awarded earlier this year.

In February, the board approved a $2.5 million cash bonus, 1.2 million restricted stock units, and a salary increase to $1.2 million for Mewawalla. The company cited “high-performing” leadership in that announcement.

In a July 17 letter to Mawson’s board, Mewawalla disputed the accusations, stating he “respectfully and vigorously” disagreed with the company’s account. He referred to the board’s own prior filings, which credited him with 36% revenue growth and improved gross margins during his tenure.

The company named General Counsel Kaliste Saloom as interim CEO. Mewawalla’s board seat has also been revoked.

The lawsuit filed against Mewawalla has not yet been made public, and the company has not released further details about the specific misconduct alleged. Mewawalla has not publicly responded beyond his letter to the board.

Second Legal Dispute in 2025

The complaint marks the second major legal dispute involving Mawson this year. In March, NYDIG’s parent company, Stone Ridge, and its mining subsidiary, Consensus Colocation, sued Mawson for allegedly taking control of 20,000 ASIC miners worth $30 million hosted at a facility in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Mawson has since signed a new agreement with Canaan to host over 17,000 new units at the same Midland site. The three-year deal includes approximately 64 megawatts of capacity and supports Canaan’s 4.7 EH/s hashrate expansion in North America.

The leadership change comes as the mining firm seeks to stabilize operations and attract partners in a competitive colocation market. Pending legal outcomes may influence future contractual relationships and financing terms.

The incident reveals ongoing governance challenges in the crypto mining sector, where executive pay and accountability remain under heightened scrutiny. Boards may face increased pressure to justify incentive structures and enforce oversight mechanisms in such a volatile environment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What role does fiduciary duty play in crypto-native firms with hybrid operational models?

In companies operating both infrastructure and financial services, fiduciary obligations may cover both traditional shareholders and tokenholders, adding complexity to governance enforcement and dispute resolution.

How might this affect Mawson’s ability to secure future equipment or hosting partnerships?

Ongoing legal disputes and leadership changes can raise counterparty risk concerns. Equipment manufacturers and hosting partners may renegotiate terms or delay new agreements pending resolution.

Could regulatory agencies get involved?

While the current proceedings are civil, if fraud is substantiated, state or federal regulators may initiate separate enforcement action depending on the facts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.19543-8.81%
MemeCore
M$2.06128+0.39%
Threshold
T$0.01311-1.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371+2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.000062-14.80%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,069.99-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:54
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow