SharpLink flexes treasury muscle with massive ETH buy, outmaneuvers rival BitMine

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/22 23:39
Ethereum
ETH$4,069.46-1.75%

The public ETH leaderboard is shifting weekly. SharpLink’s latest accumulation spree pushes it back ahead of BitMine, but the treasury war shows no signs of cooling off.

On July 22, SharpLink Gaming announced it had purchased 79,949 Ether (ETH) over the previous week, restoring its position as the world’s largest corporate ETH holder with a total of 360,807 tokens, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

The purchase, executed at an average price of $3,238 per ETH adds up to roughly $259 million, marking SharpLink’s largest single-week Ethereum purchase since launching its digital treasury strategy in early June. The company said it funded the purchase through its At-The-Market facility, which still holds an additional $96.6 million earmarked for future ETH acquisitions.

SharpLink’s latest move comes just days after BitMine Immersion Technologies briefly overtook SharpLink with a $1 billion ETH position, highlighting the escalating competition among public companies to dominate Ethereum’s liquid supply.

SharpLink’s billion-dollar Ethereum bet

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of Ethereum can be seen as a calculated financial strategy with roots in both market dynamics and regulatory tailwinds.

The company’s treasury now holds 360,807 ETH, representing a 29% weekly increase and pushing its ETH concentration metric to 3.06, up 53% since launching its digital asset strategy in June.

At the core of this strategy lies a dual approach: capitalizing on Ethereum’s price efficiency while participating in its proof-of-stake ecosystem.

According to the press release, SharpLink has already earned 567 ETH in staking rewards since June 2, demonstrating how the company monetizes its holdings beyond simple appreciation.

The timing of SharpLink’s accumulation spree coincides with a pivotal moment for institutional crypto adoption. The recent signing of the Genius Act has alleviated critical regulatory uncertainties that previously deterred many corporations from participating.

Lubin hailed the legislation as transformative, noting it creates “a more supportive environment for companies like SharpLink to not only operate and grow, but also to harness the full potential of Ethereum.”

The coming weeks will test whether SharpLink can maintain its lead in the corporate ETH race, particularly as competitors like BitMine continue their own accumulation strategies.

But with regulatory winds at its back and a clearly defined treasury approach, SharpLink has positioned itself as a case study in how public companies might integrate digital assets into their long-term financial planning. The billion-dollar question now isn’t whether corporate ETH holdings will grow, but what new strategies will emerge as this trend matures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.19543-8.81%
MemeCore
M$2.06128+0.39%
Threshold
T$0.01311-1.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00371+2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
Share
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.000062-14.80%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,069.99-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 11:54
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow