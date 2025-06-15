Miner Weekly: American Bitcoin’s 25 EH/s Dream Rests on Chinese Hardware

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 18:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.818-1.43%

This article first appeared in Miner Weekly, Blocksbridge Consulting’s weekly newsletter curating the latest news in bitcoin mining and data analysis from Theminermag.

American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC), the new proprietary Bitcoin mining carve-out from Hut 8, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is taking shape as it prepares to go public.

The company recently filed an S-4 registration statement as part of its merger with Gryphon Digital, offering fresh insight into its financials, mining strategy, and reliance on Chinese-manufactured hardware as it aims to scale to 25 EH/s.

ABTC, officially launched on April 1, 2025, is the vehicle through which Hut 8 is spinning off its self-mining business, allowing the parent company to focus on power and data center infrastructure. The filing helps explain why Hut 8 has stopped publishing monthly Bitcoin production updates since April.

In Q1 2025, ABTC mined 135 BTC, consistent with what Hut 8 had produced from its proprietary operations (excluding its share of joint ventures) prior to the spin-off. As of May 31, ABTC held about 215 BTC in reserves.

ABTC currently owns 10.17 EH/s of hashrate capacity hosted at Hut 8’s facilities, powered by a mix of Bitmain’s S21 series and MicroBT’s M5X and M6X series miners. But its most ambitious growth lever comes from a 15 EH/s hosting deal that Hut 8 originally signed with Bitmain last year. Under the agreement, Hut 8 committed to building out hosting infrastructure tailored for Bitmain’s new U3S21EXPH systems—machines that deliver 860 PH/s each. Once the buildout is complete, Hut 8 holds an option to purchase the entire hardware set.

Hut 8 had previously withheld pricing details on the deal when it was announced in September. The S-4 filing now discloses that the maximum purchase price for the 17,280 U3S21EXPH units is approximately $320 million, implying a cost of about $21/TH/s before tariffs and duties. Hut 8 retains the right to cause ABTC to acquire the full batch of machines to drive future growth.

If fully executed, this purchase path would put ABTC on track to exceed 25 EH/s in capacity—placing it among the top publicly traded Bitcoin miners globally.

Another noteworthy disclosure in the filing is ABTC’s direct production cost for the 135 BTC mined in Q1, which totaled $11.65 million (excluding depreciation and amortization), or $86,303 per BTC. This figure either reflects Hut 8’s higher-than-peer-average power and maintenance cost or is intended to bolster Hut 8’s recurring hosting revenue from ABTC as Hut 8 pivots away from proprietary mining.

However, ABTC’s growth plans may face geopolitical headwinds. The S-4 filing notes the company’s dependence on imported Bitcoin mining equipment and flags the risk of higher U.S. tariffs on mining hardware made by Chinese companies.

“While the final scope and application of recently announced changes in U.S. trade policy remains uncertain at this time, higher tariffs on imports and subsequent retaliatory tariffs could adversely impact ABTC’s ability to import equipment at levels that are cost effective,” the filing states.

It remains to be seen how a company with American in its name will adapt to such shifting geopolitical dynamics, as its whole fleet, at least for now, relies on Chinese suppliers.

This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The original article can be viewed here.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0.09533-13.35%
Ethereum
ETH$3,639.12-2.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,800.24-2.76%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000306-48.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.19%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.355-1.11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08615-6.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22502-6.13%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase