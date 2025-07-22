Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:25
RealLink
REAL$0.06909-3.05%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008256+3.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001753-2.44%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k.

Smart investors know it isn’t about overnight luck but timing, conviction, and picking projects that can deliver real surprise. As the market revs up after this year’s lull, one class of tokens is drawing particular attention: memecoins with actual infrastructure and strong communities. Among them, a few are quietly building momentum that could explode between now and next summer.

Right now, spreading $450 across six well‑positioned meme tokens, each at an early stage, could put an investor on the path to more than half a million in gains. Yes, that’s aggressive. No, it’s not easy. But for investors who believe meme culture isn’t just a fad — who see it as the narrative engine of crypto — these projects offer a rare blend of head-turning upside and genuine execution.

1. Little Pepe

The strongest contender of the bunch is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a true next‑generation memecoin that pairs internet culture with real infrastructure. LILPEPE is currently live in Presale Stage 6 at $0.0015, and it has already raised over $7.6 million across all stages in just over a month. That kind of traction means this isn’t a concept — it’s becoming a movement.

What makes Little Pepe truly unique is its ambition as a Layer‑2 blockchain built exclusively for memes. No sniping bots, ultra‑low fees, lightning speed, and dedicated tools like a memes launchpad are part of the package. While most memecoins are token-first and idea-later, LILPEPE was designed from day one with a roadmap through launch, CEX listings, and community growth.

If LILPEPE hits just $0.10, which would place it among larger memecoin caps, it represents a nearly 70x gain from today’s stage 6 price. But if it rides meme wave cycles into broader adoption, it could go even higher, flirting with numbers that turn hundreds of dollars into hundreds of thousands.

2. Solaxy

Next up is Solaxy (SOLX): a Layer‑2 scaling solution built on Solana, purposed for meme token deployments and NFT rollouts. The core pitch: low fees, developer tools, and quick mint capabilities. Early traders and devs appreciate how accessible it is for launching new meme tokens without battling congestion. 

SOLX recently wrapped up a presale and is prepping for its mainnet launch. As Solana’s broader ecosystem hums with activity, expect SOLX to attract traffic from both developers and speculative traders seeking the next viral token. 

3. Bonk

No meme roundup is complete without Solana’s rising canine star, Bonk (BONK). Originally built as a playful alternative to PEPE and Dogecoin, Bonk is finding renewed life through liquidity bootstrapping events and ecosystem growth. Thanks to Solana’s resurgence and NFT appetite, BONK holders benefit from broader on-chain volume.

BONK’s affordability, often trading under a fraction of a cent, makes it an easy entry point. As Solana climbs, keeping this token in the mix adds a layer of low-risk meme exposure.

4. Pudgy Penguins

    Pudgy Penguins brings together meme energy and NFT culture. Though primarily known for its adorable digital artwork, PENGU has quietly built an ecosystem: merchandise, collabs, and utility-layer features allow holders to unlock merch or services. Whale wallets have increased their PENGU holdings, suggesting smart money is warming up again.

    If market demand for lightweight, branded NFT communities continues, PENGU could become a leader in web3 social ownership. Visual trending memes tied to distinct assets often blow past simple token-meme peers, giving PENGU a shot at 100x moves over the next year.

    5. Popcat

      Popcat brings meme culture into interactive formats. With a recently completed presale and growing social engagement across Telegram and Twitter, the token taps a viral-nostalgia niche. Although lacking a massive infrastructure build-out, Popcat’s brand familiarity and momentum make it a formidable presence in a meme surge.

      An investor with $450 could stack a strong holding and ride demand when marketing and social chatter peak. Popcat may lack big backend tech, but in meme time, a strong frontline community can yield enormous proportional returns — even if peak valuations aren’t lofty by traditional altcoin standards.

      6. Dogwifhat

      Completing this list is Dogwifhat (WIF), one of Solana’s OG memecoins. While it’s older than the others, WIF’s resilience in Solana’s expanding meme ecosystem remains notable. It already commands high social sentiment and benefits from periodic DeFi utility launches. In a rebounding meme market, WIF could be the surprise beneficiary, its veteran status making it a sleeper pump candidate.

      Final words

      The memecoin landscape isn’t what it was in 2021. Now, community, tools, speed, and chain infrastructure matter. LILPEPE leads that trend, bringing utility to the meme format. SOLX, BONK, Future Pepe, Snorter, and WIF all occupy strategic corners of meme branding combined with functionality.

      If next year’s meme explosion arrives with renewed societal interest, the right picks could escalate fast. Lean in, stay alert, and let these six tokens — ready to surprise and built to run — show whether a $450 today becomes $900,000 tomorrow.

      To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

      Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

      Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

      You May Also Like

      BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

      BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

      BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has referred to Bitcoin as a “digital gold” and acknowledged that the cryptocurrency now serves as a legitimate alternative asset.
      Nowchain
      NOW$0.00371+3.05%
      Share
      Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 12:08
      Share
      Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

      Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

      PANews reported on October 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$429 million yesterday (October 13, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$310 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$14.178 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$49.6729 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.481 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.748 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.56%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.480 billion.
      LayerNet
      NET$0.000062-12.21%
      MetaDOS
      SECOND$0.0000085-1.16%
      Ethereum
      ETH$4,072.69-1.43%
      Share
      PANews2025/10/14 11:54
      Share
      Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

      Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

      PANews reported on October 14th that Multicoin Capital General Counsel Greg Xethalis posted on the X platform that there is currently market confusion regarding the US SEC and spot ETPs, and that everyone is currently waiting for the government to reopen. The 19b-4 application deadlines for Litecoin and Solana are October 2nd and October 10th, respectively. Due to the introduction of the Common Listing Standards, these and related applications do not need to be considered separately. Although they are technically automatically effective, exchanges will use this information to determine whether to list them. Generally, S-1 registration statements require expedited review by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance before they can become effective. The submitted S-1 registration statement includes a "delay amendment" to prevent the S-1 from automatically becoming effective. The SEC staff responsible for reviewing these products are on leave, which means the review process for the new registration statement has been slowed down until the government reopens. Conservative estimates suggest that the Solana spot ETP will launch within a week of the government reopening. Technically, issuers have 20 days from filing a registration statement to revoke the late amendment and make the registration statement effective. Some issuers and a few cryptocurrency ETPs have already revoke their late amendments; however, this doesn't guarantee a Halloween launch. Issuers still need to file Form 8-A, and exchanges must file Notice 8a-12b to complete registration. In short, many ETPs will launch as soon as the US government reopens or the exchanges make their decisions. Therefore, there's no need to worry about the October 19b-4 filing deadline, which is the deadline for the SRO rule, and the proposed rules have already been approved (subjective cryptoasset applications are still being processed).
      4
      4$0.14093-19.72%
      Notcoin
      NOT$0.000921-4.46%
      1
      1$0.006423+67.17%
      Share
      PANews2025/10/14 11:47
      Share

      Trending News

      More

      BlackRock CEO Larry Fink now refers to Bitcoin as “digital gold”

      Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $429 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net outflows.

      Lawyer: Many crypto spot ETPs only need to wait for the US government shutdown to end, regardless of the October 19b-4 filing deadline.

      Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $327 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

      Scallop: SCA locked tokens exceed 50 million, accounting for 20% of the total tokens