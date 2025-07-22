Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The Federal Reserve is a dynamic institution that is willing to listen to new ideas and feedback on how to improve the capital framework of large banks. Large banks must be able to compete freely, including with non-bank institutions and banks in other jurisdictions.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not comment on the economic or monetary policy outlook in his speech.
