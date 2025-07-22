Solana validator Somos Axolotl launches Web3-powered conservation in Mexico City

A nonprofit organization called Somos Axolotl has launched a conservation effort that leverages the Solana community.

Crypto ecosystem has a long history of charitable and conservation aims. One such project, Solana (SOL) validator Somos Axolotl, has recently started a conservation initiative in Mexico City, aimed at protecting the endangered Axolotl.

Centered around the historic area of Xochimilco, the project combines public sculpture, conservation, and community outreach with the crypto community. Its goal is to restore the habitat for the iconic, but endangered, Axolotl amphibian in the Xochimilco canal system.

The project will also utilize its funds to promote regenerative agriculture among local residents and foster economic opportunities. Moreover, all the funds for the project will be generated from operating a Solana validator node.

Supporters among Solana holders can help the project by staking their SOL with the Somos Axolotl validators. They receive staking rewards, just as with any validator, while also contributing to Axolotl conservation. Notably, Somos Axolotl is currently the only non-profit validator on the Solana blockchain.

Solana Validators: A Great Opportunity for Non-Profits?

Interestingly, Solana validator nodes offer a unique opportunity for non-profit groups. Specifically, running validator nodes has high fixed costs of operation. However, once the node is set up, it is very scalable, meaning that it can service numerous stakers.

At the same time, revenues for a validator increase linearly with the amount of SOL staked with them. This means that a large validator can operate at high profit margins, while offering the same service as smaller ones.

For this reason, if a validator manages to attract users through a charitable or conservation initiative, it gains a competitive edge against for-profit validators. For this reason, it is possible that more and more non-profits will join the Solana ecosystem, helping secure its network and making it more decentralized.