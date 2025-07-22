U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion By: PANews 2025/07/22 19:50

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach $300 billion. Tariff revenues could reach $2.8 trillion over the next decade. By the first quarter of 2026, GDP growth will reach 3% or more.