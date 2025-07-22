Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million By: PANews 2025/07/22 20:06

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14 and July 20 , with a total amount of $ 258 million. As of July 20 , 2025 , its Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings increased to 360,807 , an increase of 29% from the previous week, setting a record for the largest single-week increase in history. Since the launch of the digital treasury strategy on June 2, 2025 , the company has received 567 ETH rewards through staking.