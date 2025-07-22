Strategy Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of STRC Shares By: PANews 2025/07/22 18:59

STRD $0.07165 -12.40% STRK $0.1287 -6.67%

PANews reported on July 22 that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR , STRK , STRF , STRD ) announced plans to issue 5,000,000 shares of variable rate Series A perpetual extended preferred stock ( STRC stock) and conduct an initial public offering, subject to market and other conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including Bitcoin acquisitions and working capital. The initial annualized monthly dividend rate for STRC stock is 9.00% , and the company has the right to adjust the dividend rate in accordance with relevant regulations. Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis & Company and TD Securities serve as joint bookrunners for this offering. The offering will be made through an effective registration statement with the SEC and will be sold only by prospectus.