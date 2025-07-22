Shanghai: Developing AI+AR, AI+MR and other multi-form eyewear products By: PANews 2025/07/22 17:34

PANews reported on July 22 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Shanghai Next Generation Display Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2026-2030)". It pointed out that smart glasses will drive display technology innovation. Actively deploy smart glasses production capacity and build intelligent and unmanned production lines. Develop multi-form glasses products such as AI+AR and AI+MR, and cultivate a multi-technical micro-display ecosystem with terminal integration. Focusing on the actual needs of the consumer market, focusing on key technical indicators such as lightweight, low power consumption, high resolution, and large field of view, promote iterative innovation of key components such as display devices, waveguide lenses, and core chips, and continuously improve product performance. Encourage innovation in product models and glasses forms for the next generation of silicon-based micro-displays, and accelerate the development of full-color, portable smart glasses products.