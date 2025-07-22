Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP By: PANews 2025/07/22 18:19

PUMP $0.004026 -4.16% NOW $0.00367 -0.27%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens, as the price of $PUMP fell below the selling price, Machi Big Brother (@machibigbrother) is now facing a floating loss of $3.86 million on his $PUMP (5x leverage) long position. In addition, he also holds long positions in $ETH (25x leverage) and $HYPE (5x leverage), with an overall floating loss of $2.3 million.