Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/22 15:45
Monero
XMR$305.79-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00908-0.43%
  • Monero price breaks below its ascending trendline, signaling a potential bearish move ahead.
  • Derivatives data paints a bearish picture as XMR short bets are increasing among traders.
  • The technical outlook suggests a correction ahead as momentum indicators flip to bearish.

Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising. The technical outlook suggests a potential correction ahead, as momentum indicators indicate that bears are currently in control.

Monero’s bearish bets are rising

Coinglass's data shows that the long-to-short ratio of Monero reads 0.82 on Tuesday, the lowest level in more than a month. This ratio, below one, indicates bearish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on Monero's price to fall.

Monero long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Monero long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Monero Price Forecast: XMR momentum indicators show bearish signs

Monero price broke and closed below its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since mid-June) on Friday. XMR found support around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $320.01 during the weekend, but failed to close above this broken trendline.

Similarly, on Monday, it again faced rejection from the trendline and closed below its 50-day EMA at $320.01. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it trades at around $321.21.

Sidelined investors looking to short XMR can do so around the current trading levels with the stop-loss set slightly above its Monday high of $332.43.

If XMR faces correction from the level mentioned above, it could extend the decline to retest its July 1 low of $301.71, which roughly coincides with the 100-day EMA at $305.14. A successful close below this would extend the losses to retest the June 22 low of $288.83.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart reads 46, pointing downward and below its neutral level of 50, which suggests mild bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Monday, giving a sell signal. 

XMR/USDT daily chart 

XMR/USDT daily chart 

However, if the Monero price closes above Monday's high of $332.4 on a daily basis, the bearish thesis would be invalidated. Such a scenario could extend the rally toward the July 14 high of $357.66.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.084+1.81%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003934+19.46%
VinuChain
VC$0.0027--%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006433+65.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.084+1.81%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003767+0.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01318-0.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.0856-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015946+27.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share

Trending News

More

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity