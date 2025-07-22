Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8034+0.26%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01182+2.60%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%

Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash.

According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the issue before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday. 

The development followed testimony from government witness Hanfeng Lin, who said she lost nearly $250,000 in a crypto scam and was told that some of her stolen funds had passed through Tornado Cash.

Storm’s lawyer, David Patton, disputed the claim, stating that their research did not support any link between Lin’s funds and the mixing protocol, but added that the team would confer with Storm about the possibility of moving for a mistrial.

A mistrial occurs when a trial is rendered invalid due to procedural errors or improper presentation of evidence. If granted, the case may be dismissed or retried with a new judge and jury. 

In this case, Storm’s team is questioning whether Lin’s testimony should have been admitted, given the lack of on-chain evidence tying her transactions to the protocol.

Lin testified that she fell victim to a pig butchering scam in 2021 and later sought help from a crypto recovery service called Payback. She said Payback provided a report claiming some of her funds had been routed through Tornado Cash. 

However, the defense reportedly questioned the reliability of this report, stating that FBI agent Joseph DeCapua, who was expected to trace Lin’s transactions and link them to Tornado Cash, confirmed during cross-examination that he had not been asked to examine them.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, are reportedly planning to engage IRS analyst Stephan George to establish that Lin’s funds did in fact pass through the Tornado Cash protocol. 

“We have an expert, IRS Agent George, who will testify about the few short hops to Tornado Cash,” assistant U.S. attorney Thane Rehn was quoted as saying.

Independent blockchain researchers have also challenged Lin’s testimony. Taylor Monahan, a security researcher at MetaMask, said her analysis found no evidence that Lin’s funds were processed through Tornado Cash.

https://twitter.com/tayvano_/status/1946062225829175326

Backing her claims was self-proclaimed blockchain sleuth ZachXBT. Both have pointed out that Payback’s tracing report did not appear to align with publicly available on-chain data.

“It’s unfortunate these predatory firms come up as the first search results on Google when victims look for help,” ZachXBT said.

Storm, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions, and operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Tornado Cash laundered over $1 billion, including funds from North Korea’s Lazarus Group, and accuses Storm of allowing illicit use of the service without controls.

Storm has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Tornado Cash is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol whose smart contracts operate autonomously once deployed.

Critics of the prosecution have echoed these concerns, warning that the case could have wide-ranging implications for software development and financial privacy. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

TLDRs; Osome launches AI accounting services in Dubai, marking entry into the UAE market. The startup targets Dubai’s 1M+ SMEs amid rising regulatory and e-invoicing demands. Legal details on Osome’s UAE licensing remain undisclosed, raising regulatory questions. Osome joins GITEX 2025 to build fintech and VC partnerships across the Middle East. AI-driven business management platform [...] The post AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.084+1.81%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003934+19.46%
VinuChain
VC$0.0027--%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 11:35
Share
Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

TLDRs; Foxconn commits $1.8B in Tamil Nadu to expand AI-led manufacturing and research, creating 14,000 high-value jobs. Tamil Nadu launches first Foxconn Desk to support the company’s local operations and supplier coordination. Investment aligns with India’s AI goals, promoting innovation and smart factory technology integration across production lines. Key project details remain undisclosed, leaving uncertainty [...] The post Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006433+65.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.084+1.81%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003767+0.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 10:57
Share
BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The post BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of its biggest exchange-traded funds. This wasn’t a slow shuffle. Billions flowed across multiple ETFs on Tuesday as BlackRock executed the realignment. The iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) alone brought in $3.4 billion, the largest single-day haul in its history. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) collected $2.3 billion, while the iShares US Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (DYNF) added nearly $2 billion. The rebalancing triggered swift inflows and outflows that realigned investor exposure on the back of performance data and macroeconomic outlooks. BlackRock raises equities on strong US earnings The model updates come as BlackRock backs the rally in American stocks, fueled by strong earnings and optimism around rate cuts. In an investment letter obtained by Bloomberg, the firm said US companies have delivered 11% earnings growth since the third quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, earnings across other developed markets barely touched 2%. That gap helped push the decision to drop international holdings in favor of American ones. Michael Gates, lead portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Target Allocation ETF model portfolio suite, said the US market is the only one showing consistency in sales growth, profit delivery, and revisions in analyst forecasts. “The US equity market continues to stand alone in terms of earnings delivery, sales growth and sustainable trends in analyst estimates and revisions,” Michael wrote. He added that non-US developed markets lagged far behind, especially when it came to sales. This week’s changes reflect that position. The move was made ahead of the Federal…
Threshold
T$0.01318-0.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.0856-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015946+27.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:44
Share

Trending News

More

AI Accounting Startup Osome Launches in Dubai, Targets 1M SMEs

Foxconn Pledges $1.8B for AI and Manufacturing Expansion in India

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

Mantle traders, don’t let MNT’s 30% surge fool you because…

Bittensor (TAO) Explained: A Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity