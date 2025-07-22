Capital B, a listed company, announced a capital increase of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced an increase in capital of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial company strategy.
Earlier yesterday, Blockchain Group announced that it had changed its name to Capital B and announced that it was setting up a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi.
