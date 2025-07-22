BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens

By: PANews
2025/07/22 13:24
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a price of 0.0006184830526. This transaction is part of the $100 million ecological incentive plan previously announced by BNB Chain.

Share

