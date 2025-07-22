A whale had previously purchased 9187.52 ETH and liquidated it four hours ago, making a profit of $5.08 million in two weeks.

By: PANews
2025/07/22 09:53
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.54+0.12%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x8C0...0F364 spent $25 million to buy 9187.52 ETH on 07.10 and liquidated it four hours ago to take profits. The cost was $2,721 and the average selling price was $3,757 - a profit of $5.08 million in two weeks, with a return rate of 20.3%.

