A whale is suspected of selling 700 WBTC worth $82.4 million in the past three days

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four years ago" has allegedly sold 700 WBTC (worth $82.4 million) in the past three days, with an average price of $117,697.
If this part has been sold, a profit of US$74.89 million will be made; currently, the selling progress of the part established four years ago has exceeded half, and the wallet still holds 800 WBTC.
