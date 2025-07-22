FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

By: PANews
2025/07/22 08:00
Moonveil
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more than 90 objections raised by creditors to its $470 million cross-border payment freeze plan. This "motion for extension application" will buy more time for FTX asset managers to make statements on the suspension of payments to creditors in so-called restricted jurisdictions. The document was filed on Sunday and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to deal with the original motion that triggered the legal dispute.

The initial motion of the FTX liquidation team proposed to list 49 jurisdictions including China as "restricted areas", of which Chinese creditors accounted for 82% (about US$380 million) of the claims. In the motion, the FTX liquidator stated that initiating repayments to these regions may trigger local legal risks, including criminal liability of senior executives. However, the plan was strongly opposed by creditors. Weiwei Ji, a representative of Chinese creditors, said that he was organizing hundreds of investors to collectively defend their rights. Creditor Sunil Kavuri revealed that there are still $1.4 billion in claims pending.

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

The post Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has released its official launch roadmap for V4, laying out the final steps ahead of the major upgrade's Q4 mainnet launch.  Alongside new architectural and security improvements, the roadmap introduces a fundamental shift in how user balances are tracked and highlights a strategic pullback from economically underperforming deployments across layer-2 and alternative layer-1 networks. The V4 release moves away from aTokens' rebasing-style mechanics toward ERC-4626-style share accounting, a change that promises cleaner integrations, easier tax treatment, and better compatibility with downstream DeFi infrastructure.  In a recent technical development update, Aave Labs confirmed that "tokenization is to remain optional and built using ERC 4626 vaults," and that internal accounting will eliminate the use of exchange rates or scaled balances. The goal is to "further improve the overall reliability of the protocol." ERC-4626 is a widely adopted Ethereum standard that expresses user deposits as shares of a vault rather than balances that grow over time. In Aave V3, aTokens accrue interest by increasing a user's balance directly — behavior that resembles rebasing tokens and often confuses integrations and portfolio accounting tools.  By contrast, ERC-4626 tracks yield through a rising price-per-share metric, leaving token balances unchanged. The result is more predictable behavior for integrators, auditors and tax software, as well as a clearer cost basis for users. The roadmap also outlines a series of release milestones, including a formal codebase publication, a public testnet launch with a redesigned interface, and the completion of a multi-layered security review involving formal verification and manual audits. Aave Labs said the roadmap reflects the protocol's "final stages of review, testing, and deployment," and that additional documentation and launch preparation materials will be released in the coming weeks. But the most pointed strategic shift comes not from the codebase, but from Aave's own governance forums. "Aave…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:40
Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Stablecoin development in South Korea has advanced with the launch of KRW1, a won-pegged token issued on the Avalanche blockchain. Seoul-based digital asset firm BDACS announced the launch of KRW1 on September 17, a stablecoin fully backed by South Korean…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:48
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve's September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm's data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
