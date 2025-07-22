The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

By: PANews
2025/07/22 07:00
CONFLUX
CFX$0.1201+6.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00924+0.76%
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.75+0.12%

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News

On July 20, the price of Conflux public chain token CFX started to rise sharply, rising from around $0.11 to $0.25, with a single-day increase of more than 100%. In July this year, it recorded a monthly increase of 202%. If calculated based on the bottom of $0.02 in December 2022, it has recorded a more than 10-fold increase. As of now, the market value of the token is about $870 million.

As a relatively special existence among domestic public chains, Conflux’s market value performance cannot be said to be eye-catching, but a recent news is worthy of attention.

Recently, the Liberation Daily published an article stating that the Conflux TreeGraph Technology and Ecosystem Development Conference was held in Shanghai. At the conference, the Conflux TreeGraph public chain released 3.0 and announced plans to participate in the "Belt and Road" offshore RMB stablecoin issuance pilot. The article was also reprinted on the Shanghai Municipal People's Government website.

The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

"One Belt, One Road" offshore RMB stablecoin issuance

The wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world, and the broad application scenarios have attracted much attention from the market. Conflux plans to participate in the pilot issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins in the "Belt and Road". The pilot focuses on issuing stablecoins anchored to offshore RMB (CNH), aiming to promote cross-border trade settlement and RWA applications, covering countries along the "Belt and Road", especially Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

China has also begun to notice the popularity of stablecoins. According to an article published on the WeChat public account of the National Financial and Development Laboratory, Deputy Director Yang Tao recently wrote an article pointing out that since stablecoins have gone beyond the traditional offshore and onshore categories, we should consider adopting a linkage development model of domestic offshore and overseas offshore RMB stablecoins. The article suggests that we can consider promoting the innovation and exploration of related RMB stablecoins in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone and Hong Kong at the same time.

In addition, according to People's Finance Network, the Party Committee of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission recently held a central group study meeting to study the development trends and response strategies of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Since its proposal in 2013, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become the world's largest infrastructure and trade cooperation framework, covering Asia, Europe, Africa and other continents, involving nearly 150 countries and regions. Its market space is mainly reflected in trade volume, investment scale and economic growth contribution. According to the latest data, the total investment in BRI has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars. By 2030, BRI is expected to generate an annual revenue of 1.6 trillion US dollars, connect China with 229 cities, and drive growth through energy, mining and technology.

According to Shangguan News, Conflux also signed strategic cooperation agreements with AnchorX, Dongxin Peace and other institutions at the conference to jointly explore stablecoin issuance, cross-border payments and asset settlement. AnchorX is a Hong Kong-based fintech company that created the stablecoin AxHKD pegged to the Hong Kong dollar. Chinese investment management group Hony Capital provides resource support and business collaboration for AnchorX.

Negotiating acquisition matters with Hong Kong listed companies, public chain 3.0 will be released in August

The technical driver of this price surge is the Conflux public chain 3.0 upgrade, which is scheduled to be officially launched in August 2025. Version 3.0 further introduces parallel block processing and AI agent support, increasing TPS from the current 3000-6000 to more than 15,000, and even higher levels in simple payment scenarios.

In addition to technology upgrades, another important announcement recently also attracted market attention. Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) announced that on June 30, 2025, the company (as the buyer) had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the seller (Northwestern Foundation) and Conflux regarding the potential acquisition of all the equity interests in the target company, provided that the target company completes the acquisition of Conflux assets in accordance with the agreement with the company.

After the news was announced, Hong Kong-listed company Vanguard Pharmaceuticals (HK:00399) once rose by 240% during the trading session, with its share price reaching a high of HK$0.7.

The price of Conflux token doubled in a single day. Is it going to participate in the offshore RMB stablecoin pilot?

The two founding members of Conflux, Long Fan and Wu Ming, are both executive directors of Linghang Pharmaceuticals. According to Roodata data, Wu Ming and Long Fan are also core team members of the AI public chain OG, and Wu Ming is the co-founder and CTO of the project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

The post Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has released its official launch roadmap for V4, laying out the final steps ahead of the major upgrade’s Q4 mainnet launch.  Alongside new architectural and security improvements, the roadmap introduces a fundamental shift in how user balances are tracked and highlights a strategic pullback from economically underperforming deployments across layer-2 and alternative layer-1 networks. The V4 release moves away from aTokens’ rebasing-style mechanics toward ERC-4626-style share accounting, a change that promises cleaner integrations, easier tax treatment, and better compatibility with downstream DeFi infrastructure.  In a recent technical development update, Aave Labs confirmed that “tokenization is to remain optional and built using ERC 4626 vaults,” and that internal accounting will eliminate the use of exchange rates or scaled balances. The goal is to “further improve the overall reliability of the protocol.” ERC-4626 is a widely adopted Ethereum standard that expresses user deposits as shares of a vault rather than balances that grow over time. In Aave V3, aTokens accrue interest by increasing a user’s balance directly — behavior that resembles rebasing tokens and often confuses integrations and portfolio accounting tools.  By contrast, ERC-4626 tracks yield through a rising price-per-share metric, leaving token balances unchanged. The result is more predictable behavior for integrators, auditors and tax software, as well as a clearer cost basis for users. The roadmap also outlines a series of release milestones, including a formal codebase publication, a public testnet launch with a redesigned interface, and the completion of a multi-layered security review involving formal verification and manual audits. Aave Labs said the roadmap reflects the protocol’s “final stages of review, testing, and deployment,” and that additional documentation and launch preparation materials will be released in the coming weeks. But the most pointed strategic shift comes not from the codebase, but from Aave’s own governance forums. “Aave…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173186+3.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512-0.43%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001188-8.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:40
Share
Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Stablecoin development in South Korea has advanced with the launch of KRW1, a won-pegged token issued on the Avalanche blockchain. Seoul-based digital asset firm BDACS announced the launch of KRW1 on September 17, a stablecoin fully backed by South Korean…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00923+0.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:48
Share
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,447.82-1.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003193+13.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015949+27.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

0xBow Launches New Tool to Help Tornado Cash Users Separate Funds from Illegal Activity

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks