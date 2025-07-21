Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO

By: PANews
2025/07/21 21:14

PANews reported on July 21 that according to BusinessWire, cryptocurrency company BitGo has confidentially submitted an S-1 draft registration statement for its Class A common stock initial public offering ( IPO ) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ). The number of shares issued and the pricing range have not yet been determined. The IPO is expected to take place after the SEC completes the review process, and the specific timing depends on market and other conditions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

The post We’re not being as forward-looking as normal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated. BoC press conference key highlights Wage growth continued to ease. The preferred core inflation measures have been around 3.0%. Underlying inflation is running around 2.5%. Consensus to cut rates was clear. Attention now shifts to how exports perform. There are still some mixed signals on inflation. The Inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January. We’re not being as forward-looking as normal. The Bank of Canada considered holding the overnight rate steady. I have more comfort looking at the upward pressure on CPI. We will be assessing the impact of government announcements on targeted support and support for big projects. Inflationary pressures look somewhat more contained. If risks tilt further we are prepared to take more action. Will take it one meeting at a time. This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction. In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT. BoC policy statement key highlights Rate cut was appropriate given the weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation. On a monthly basis, upward momentum in core inflation seen earlier this year has dissipated. Disruption linked to trade shifts will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic uncertainties. BoC says it will continue to support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. Ottawa’s decision to scrap tariffs…
Threshold
T$0.01355+2.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02514-0.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.0886+4.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:17
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

The post CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group is preparing to launch options on SOL and XRP futures next month, giving traders new ways to manage exposure to the two assets.  The contracts are set to go live on October 13, pending regulatory approval, and will come in both standard and micro sizes with expiries offered daily, monthly and quarterly. The new listings mark a major step for CME, which first brought bitcoin futures to market in 2017 and added ether contracts in 2021. Solana and XRP futures have quickly gained traction since their debut earlier this year. CME says more than 540,000 Solana contracts (worth about $22.3 billion), and 370,000 XRP contracts (worth $16.2 billion), have already been traded. Both products hit record trading activity and open interest in August. Market makers including Cumberland and FalconX plan to support the new contracts, arguing that institutional investors want hedging tools beyond bitcoin and ether. CME’s move also highlights the growing demand for regulated ways to access a broader set of digital assets. The launch, which still needs the green light from regulators, follows the end of XRP’s years-long legal fight with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. A federal court ruling in 2023 found that institutional sales of XRP violated securities laws, but programmatic exchange sales did not. The case officially closed in August 2025 after Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million fine, removing one of the biggest uncertainties hanging over the token. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cme-group-solana-xrp-futures
Solana
SOL$207.23+5.51%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000453-18.96%
GET
GET$0.002782+1.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:55
Share
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00176189+5.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.0886+4.72%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001852-10.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:44
Share

Trending News

More

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

0xBow Launches New Tool to Help Tornado Cash Users Separate Funds from Illegal Activity