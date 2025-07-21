BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million

By: PANews
2025/07/21 19:52
Ethereum
ETH$4,203.33+0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00387+4.31%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH), cash and other liquid assets is approximately US$242 million (based on an ETH price of US$3,600). In addition, BTCS has agreed to issue approximately US$10 million in convertible notes at a price of US$13 per share, a 198% premium to the closing price on July 18. The company has raised a total of US$189 million through its DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel strategy this year, and plans to continue to expand its ETH holdings through decentralized and traditional financial instruments to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.0885+4.60%
Particl
PART$0.2745+3.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

PANews reported on October 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, the South Asian nation of Bhutan is migrating its self-sovereign identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, a move that will enable its nearly 800,000 residents to verify their identities and access government services. Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi revealed that the integration with Ethereum has been successfully completed, and the migration of all residents' identity credentials is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk. Previously, Bhutan has been running its national identity system on Polygon since August 2024, having used Hyperledger Indy before that. Brazil and Vietnam are among the few countries that have partially integrated blockchain-based self-sovereign identity solutions.
Movement
MOVE$0.0885+4.60%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0451-0.87%
Indigo Protocol
INDY$1.0505+2.26%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 08:19
Share
Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in a federal court by consumers over the tech giant’s multi-billion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The consumers are alleging that the deal violates anti-trust laws, and has led to Microsoft artificially inflating prices of its generative AI services. The proposed class action was filed in […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04856-0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.087+4.56%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 07:35
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Bhutan migrates its national ID system to Ethereum