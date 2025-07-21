Co-founder Joseph Lubin will serve as the torchbearer for Ethereum's 10th anniversary, saying the protocol has been running stably and uninterruptedly for ten years

By: PANews
2025/07/21 19:09

PANews reported on July 21 that Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin was invited to be the torchbearer for the 10th anniversary celebration of Ethereum. He said that the Ethereum protocol has been running stably for nearly ten years since its release, and even though it has undergone several major upgrades during this period, it has never lost a block, demonstrating the high reliability and strong vitality of the protocol.

