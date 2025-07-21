Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill By: PANews 2025/07/21 19:21

PANews reported on July 21 that the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco stated at the African Central Bank Conference in Rabat that Morocco has finalized a draft law to legalize the use of crypto assets. The law ensures "adequate protection of consumers and investors, strengthens market integrity, combats fraud, manipulation, money laundering and terrorist financing, and maintains financial stability."