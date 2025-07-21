Jingwei Tiandi: Launching a self-developed global stable currency payment platform By: PANews 2025/07/21 19:05

PANews reported on July 21 that Jingwei Tiandi announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the company announced its entry into the field of crypto payments and will release its first mobile application "Fopay" on July 21, 2025, providing a one-stop payment platform. Fopay is developed based on the concept of stablecoin crypto payments and currently provides stablecoin custody and prepaid card payment functions through several licensed partners. The board of directors believes that the launch of Fopay and new business segments can explore more business opportunities for the company and benefit shareholders as a whole.