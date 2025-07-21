23 whales and institutions have bought more than 680,000 ETH this month By: PANews 2025/07/21 18:26

MORE $0.02486 -1.62% ETH $4,196.01 +0.40%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain statistics, on-chain data showed that since July 1, about 23 whales or institutions have cumulatively purchased 681,103 ETH, worth about US$2.57 billion.