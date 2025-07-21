Two institutional addresses sold 25.5 billion PUMPs in one week and made a profit of nearly 40 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/21 17:37

FUN $0.005561 +9.90% PUMP $0.004194 -0.07%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Ember, two addresses that participated in the institutional private placement of pump.fun recently made a total profit of $ 39.65 million in one week by selling 25.5 billion PUMP (about $ 141 million). Among them, the D6ar…Lazd address participated in the private placement with $ 100 million USDC and obtained 25 billion PUMP . In the past week, 13 billion PUMP (about $ 71.46 million) was transferred to FalconX and flowed to multiple exchanges, making a profit of $ 19.5 million; the 58WQ…v33E address obtained 12.5 billion PUMP with $ 50 million USDC , which has been transferred to the exchange, making a profit of $ 20.15 million.