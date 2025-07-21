Blockchain compliance tools can slash TradFi costs — Chainlink co-founder

By: PANews
2025/07/21 17:57

Institutional investors will increasingly adopt blockchain-based compliance solutions and tokenized RWAs, Chainlink’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph.

PANews reported on October 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, the South Asian nation of Bhutan is migrating its self-sovereign identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, a move that will enable its nearly 800,000 residents to verify their identities and access government services. Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi revealed that the integration with Ethereum has been successfully completed, and the migration of all residents' identity credentials is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk. Previously, Bhutan has been running its national identity system on Polygon since August 2024, having used Hyperledger Indy before that. Brazil and Vietnam are among the few countries that have partially integrated blockchain-based self-sovereign identity solutions.
Microsoft is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in a federal court by consumers over the tech giant's multi-billion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The consumers are alleging that the deal violates anti-trust laws, and has led to Microsoft artificially inflating prices of its generative AI services.
The two platforms combined for a record-setting $1.44 billion in volume during September, reflecting surging mainstream interest.
