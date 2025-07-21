Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of Market Bubble, Says Bitcoin Could ‘Bust’ Soon

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/21 16:55
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00176977+5.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,166.49-1.02%
GET
GET$0.002782+1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.007843+12.57%
SOON
SOON$1.0554+15.55%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000225+1.35%

Robert Kiyosaki has warned users of an imminent Bitcoin market collapse, calling it “good news.” He said that the current bubble is about to start busting.

“When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too,” he wrote on X.

The renowned investor and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad believes that Bitcoin’s crash would be a major signal to buy for the long-term. Kiyosaki disclosed that he has plans to buy Bitcoin and other precious metals, gold and silver, during their dip.

BTC price has witnessed a slight pullback from its last week’s all-time high of $123,000 and is currently trading at $119,370 at the time of writing.

He celebrated Bitcoin’s all-time high on July 14, calling it a great news for those who already hold Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki’s Consistent Bearish Predictions

Robert Kiyosaki has had a history of predicting stock and crypto market crashes. Last month, he warned of a historic market crash, predicting that billions of investors would flee traditional markets and rush to Bitcoin.

In March, he cautioned investors that “the everything bubble is bursting,” forecasting a downward trend that would be the biggest in history.

He said that the bust would be bigger than the 1929 market crash, which led to the Great Depression. Despite his warning, Bitcoin only experienced a small price dip, hovering around the $80,000 mark at the time.

Ever since, the largest crypto has soared above $100,000, breaking $123,000 on July 14. As reported earlier, the author believes that Bitcoin would climb to $1 million by 2035. He called Bitcoin the “easiest way to get rich,” urging that even small-scale ownership, like 0.01 BTC, could change lives.

Bitcoin Miners, Whales Increase Exchange Deposits – What’s Going On?

On July 15, Bitcoin exchange inflows surged to 81,000 BTC, after the crypto reached an all-time high. This marks the largest daily figure since February.

The increase was driven by whales and miners, where miner outflows hit 16,000 BTC.

According to CryptoQuant, there was a drop in miner wallet balances, from 68,000 BTC to 65,000 BTC, since June 26. The drop indicated that miners used last week’s rally to realise profits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

PANews reported on October 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, the South Asian nation of Bhutan is migrating its self-sovereign identity system from Polygon to Ethereum, a move that will enable its nearly 800,000 residents to verify their identities and access government services. Ethereum Foundation President Aya Miyaguchi revealed that the integration with Ethereum has been successfully completed, and the migration of all residents' identity credentials is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2026. Miyaguchi attended the launch ceremony alongside Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuk. Previously, Bhutan has been running its national identity system on Polygon since August 2024, having used Hyperledger Indy before that. Brazil and Vietnam are among the few countries that have partially integrated blockchain-based self-sovereign identity solutions.
Movement
MOVE$0.0895+6.29%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0451-0.87%
Indigo Protocol
INDY$1.0592+3.19%
Share
PANews2025/10/14 08:19
Share
Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Microsoft is facing a new class action lawsuit filed in a federal court by consumers over the tech giant’s multi-billion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The consumers are alleging that the deal violates anti-trust laws, and has led to Microsoft artificially inflating prices of its generative AI services. The proposed class action was filed in […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04827-0.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0879+5.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 07:35
Share
Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

The two platforms combined for a record-setting $1.44 billion in volume during September, reflecting surging mainstream interest.
1
1$0.007319+81.70%
4
4$0.17011-4.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 07:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutan Migrates Its Self-Sovereign Identity System from Polygon to Ethereum

Microsoft face antitrust class action over its $13 billion OpenAI deal

Kalshi and Polymarket record $1.4 billion trading month as institutional backing surges

Bhutan migrates its national ID system to Ethereum

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network