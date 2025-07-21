A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN By: PANews 2025/07/21 15:33

SOL $208.83 +5.46% USDC $0.9991 --% FARTCOIN $0.46333 +4.90% DOGE $0.21228 +2.01%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x leverage), DOGE, FARTCOIN, BONK, LTC and PEPE (all 10x leverage), as well as PENGU and SPX (5x leverage). In addition, the whale held multiple long positions in another wallet, with floating profits exceeding $24 million.