Indian listed company Jetking approves private placement of 460,000 shares to expand Bitcoin operations By: PANews 2025/07/21 15:48

PANews reported on July 21 that the board of directors of Indian listed company Jetking has approved a private placement of additional shares to further expand Bitcoin reserve operations. The financing will be carried out by issuing shares to certain non-controlling shareholders, in compliance with the relevant provisions of SEBI (ICDR) 2018 regulations and the Company Law 2013. It is planned to issue 460,000 shares at a price of 250 rupees per share (including 10 rupees face value and 240 rupees premium), with a total financing scale of 115 million rupees. The funds raised will be used for bitcoin acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and bitcoin-related education, training, and skills development. The company's management remains unchanged, but the equity structure may be adjusted.