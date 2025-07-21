Solana's market value surpasses Vanguard Group, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 214th By: PANews 2025/07/21 15:56

SOL $209 +5.63%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to 8marketcap data, Solana (SOL)'s market value exceeded US$102.63 billion, surpassing The Vanguard Group and ranking 214th in global asset market value.