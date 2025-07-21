Swedish listed company H100 Group plans to raise about $1.5 million to buy more Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/21 14:52

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that its board of directors decided today to issue up to 1,523,089 new shares of the company to a number of qualified investors at a subscription price of 9.30 Swedish kronor per share, with an estimated total amount of funds raised of approximately 14.1 million Swedish kronor (approximately 1.5 million US dollars). The net proceeds will be used to seek investment opportunities under the company's Bitcoin reserve strategy framework.