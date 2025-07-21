US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

By: PANews
2025/07/21 14:31

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the American Bankers Association, together with several banks and credit union groups, wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on July 18, requesting a delay in approving banking license applications from crypto companies such as Circle and Ripple. These institutions questioned the "fundamental deviation" from traditional policies of the trust bank model proposed by crypto companies, pointing out that their business plans lacked detailed information that could be evaluated by the public.

The focus of the dispute is whether the national trust bank license applied for by the crypto company is compliant. The banking group stressed that digital asset custody does not belong to the traditional trust business, and if approved, it will lead to problems such as unfair capital requirements. Caitlin Long, founder of the crypto bank Custodia, pointed out that the dispute may lead to litigation and questioned whether traditional banks may evade regulation by turning into trust companies in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Restaurant franchise Steak 'n Shake scrapped plans to accept Ethereum for its burgers and shakes, sticking to Bitcoin following blowback.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 06:31
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0.03924+5.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

This paper explores how blockchain miners decide which transactions to include in limited-size blocks when future profits are discounted. By modeling the transaction fee mechanism (TFM) as an optimization problem similar to online buffer management in computer networks, it introduces new deterministic and randomized algorithms that outperform traditional methods in discounted settings. The study provides a theoretical framework for understanding miner incentives, showing how time preference and future uncertainty shape the economics of decentralized transaction processing.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11552-0.42%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/14 03:53
Share

Trending News

More

Steak ‘n Shake Dumps Ethereum Payments Plan After Pushback From Bitcoin Maxis

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Modeling Miner Incentives in Discounted Transaction Fee Mechanisms

Monad (MON) Airdrop: All You Need to Know as Date Approaches

New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025