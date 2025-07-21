AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position and lost $8 million, and then turned to long ETH

By: PANews
2025/07/21 13:55
Ethereum
ETH$4,226.04+1.91%

According to PANews on July 21, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position, losing $8 million, and then went long on ETH.

The market has been like a roller coaster - from a loss of $35 million to a profit of $3 million, and now back to a loss of $27 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

