AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position and lost $8 million, and then turned to long ETH By: PANews 2025/07/21 13:55

ETH $4,226.04 +1.91%

According to PANews on July 21, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its ETH short position, losing $8 million, and then went long on ETH. The market has been like a roller coaster - from a loss of $35 million to a profit of $3 million, and now back to a loss of $27 million.