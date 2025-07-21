Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability

By: PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
NODE
NODE$0.06949-4.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2687+0.90%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years. The vulnerability allows attackers to force node hard disks to continuously write redundant data through malicious log instructions (such as LogPrintf, LogInfo, LogWarning, or LogError, etc.), causing serious impacts on mechanical hard disk nodes and even causing performance degradation of flash memory devices.

The fix was submitted via PR 32604 and merged into the main branch by senior developer Gloria Zhao. The submission passed 19 checks and no objections. Developers expect that the disk filling attack will disappear completely after the patch is popularized in the Bitcoin network with the new version of Bitcoin Core. The latest version of Bitcoin Core is 29.0, which was released on April 14, and the Core version is usually upgraded every few months. As a voluntary software package that does not allow automatic updates, full node operators must always choose to manually upgrade their software. About 16% of node operators are running version 29.0. Other nodes are running older versions of the software.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

A massive Bitcoin short placed minutes before US President Donald Trump announced tariffs with China on Friday has raised questions about insider trading. Garrett Jin, the former CEO of now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange BitForex, has denied many of the claims levied against him by a pseudonymous online sleuth that involved shorting the market.In a Monday X post, Jin said he had “no connection with the Trump family,” denying allegations of insider trading after crypto researcher Eye claimed he controlled a wallet address used by a whale to short Bitcoin (BTC). The wallet was used to open a short position less than an hour before US President Donald Trump announced “a tariff of 100% on China” on Friday, likely contributing to the price of the cryptocurrency dropping significantly.Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.523+5.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00351+0.28%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02478-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 05:58
Share
Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x?

Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x?

The memecoin market is experiencing a significant revival as institutional interest drives remarkable gains across established tokens like Bonk, Pengu, and Shiba Inu. While these popular meme tokens capture headlines with their impressive rallies, Currently priced at just $0.0058 in its presale phase, Layer Brett emerges as a unique contender that combines the viral appeal [...] The post Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bonk
BONK$0.00001665+8.61%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008584+6.51%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.026531+4.65%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/19 23:00
Share
Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Ripple developers announced that they will hold a new event with the aim of improving the security of the XRP network. Continue Reading: Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network
XRP
XRP$2.6199+3.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 05:33
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Hyperliquid whale denies insider trading with Trumps

Bonk, Pengu, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett Backed As The Best Crypto To Buy Now, What Could Rally 30x?

Ripple Takes a New Step to Improve the XRP Network

Explaining the Bitcoin Crash: What Are Liquidations and Leverage?

Nobel Laureate’s Wartime Story Calls Crypto ‘Best Proof’ Money Has Long Been Virtual